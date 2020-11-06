Anita Ahner Nelson passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tallulah, LA. Anita was born in Vicksburg on Oct. 30, 1933.

Raised in Bovina, she graduated from Culkin Academy and was a longtime medical secretary for the Vicksburg Hospital and Clinic. She resided in Louisiana until her retirement, then moved to Keota, Okla., returning to Louisiana after her husband’s death. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Vicksburg and First Baptist Church of Keota.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Willard A. Ahner and Katharine Barrett Ahner; her husband, Eugene Nelson; and two brothers, Bud Ahner and Butch Ahner.

She is survived by her daughter and son, Margaret Douglas Patin and Edward “Buddy” Douglas; a sister, Margie Ahner Scott; a brother, Pap Ahner; grandchildren, Josh Patin, Ashley Patin, Katie Douglas and Emily Douglas; three great-grandchildren, Josh Patin, Noah Patin and Nikki Travis.

Visitation will be in Vicksburg at Glenwood Funeral Home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Keota, Okla. at Old Cache Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Stigler, Okla. with Rev. Mike Newberry of First Baptist Church of Keota officiating.