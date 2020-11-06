Names of those involved in violent accident Wednesday released

The two occupants of the vehicle involved in a violent accident Wednesday evening along Warriors Trail remain hospitalized.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the driver, Tonny Wash, 35, and his passenger, Jamie Dewan Williams, 37, both of Vicksburg are continuing to undergo treatment at University of Mississippi Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“The accident remains under investigation, but speed has been determined to be the main contributing factor,” Pace said Friday.

About 5:30 p.m., emergency units were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in the 5200 block Warriors Trail. When first responders arrived, they found a 2017 Nissan sedan destroyed and resting against a tree.

Among those first on the scene, a unit from Bovina Volunteer Fire Department joined residents on the scene to extinguish a fire that sparked in the vehicle’s engine compartment. Pace said it appeared the vehicle struck two trees and a fence before coming to a stop.

Personnel from the Vicksburg Fire Department and county volunteer fire departments — including Bovina and Culkin — were able to remove the passenger and a dog from the car relatively easily, Pace said, but it took more than an hour to extricate the driver.

“I commend the efforts, as always, of the Vicksburg Fire Department and county fire units working together for a common goal,” Pace said Wednesday.

Williams was transported by ambulance to UMMC in Jackson. Wash was taken by ambulance to Clear Creek Golf Course, where an air ambulance was waiting to transport him to UMMC. The dog, an English bulldog, did appear to also sustain injuries in the accident and was taken to Animal Medical Clinic for treatment.

The owner of the vehicle, a friend of Wash, was notified of the accident.

