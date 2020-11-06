Officer’s vehicle shot late Friday, officer reportedly OK
Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department are responding to an area on Harris Street where an officer reported his vehicle had been shot.
The call came in just after 11 p.m. The officer is reportedly uninjured and has been able to give descriptions of suspects fleeing the area of the incident.
The Vicksburg Post will provide more information once it is available.
