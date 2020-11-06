Warren Central soccer sweeps Greenville

Everyone got in on the fun when Warren Central’s soccer teams faced Greenville on Thursday.

Tony King scored three goals, and 10 different players scored as the Vikings (3-0) routed the Hornets 13-0 in a mercy rule-shortened boys’ game.

In the girls’ game, Gloria Hall and Adi Leist scored two goals apiece to lead the Lady Vikes to a 7-0 win over Greenville.

Jordan Polk, Maegan Little and Riley Martin also had one goal apiece for the Lady Vikes (3-0). Goal keeper Andi Brice made two saves.

Both Warren Central teams will participate in the Laurel Tournament on Saturday, and then host Terry Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Viking Stadium.