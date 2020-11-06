Teen shot, killed on Elizabeth Circle

Vicksburg police are continuing their search for a suspect in the Friday night shooting death of A’Treio Richards, 19.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday Vicksburg police officers and emergency medical responders were dispatched to the Elizabeth Circle area for a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicated a person identified as a “young black male” was shot in the upper chest area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying beside a vehicle with a gunshot wound in his upper left chest. The vehicle had also been struck several times by bullets.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess.

If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it would be Vicksburg’s tenth of 2020.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more details once they become available.

