Clinton routs Starkville to win Region 2-6A championship

Clinton quarterback Caleb Miller ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Arrows crushed Starkville 35-7 on Friday to win the MHSAA Region 2-6A football championship.

Miller scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards, and threw a 46-yard TD pass to Michael Hughes to help the Arrows race out to a 21-0 halftime lead. He added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Ja’marea Briscoe returned an interception 45 yards for Clinton’s final touchdown.

It is the second region title in five years for Clinton (7-2, 6-1), which won its six consecutive game. It will host Horn Lake in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next week.

Behind Clinton, South Panola earned the No. 2 seed from Region 2-6A and will host Hernando in the first round.

Warren Central is the No. 3 seed and will travel to play Tupelo. It is the fourth time in eight years those two teams will match up in th first round. Warren Central has won the last two meetings, with the last coming in 2017.

Madison Central finished fourth in the region and will go on the road to play Oxford. Oxford beat Tupelo 25-12 on Friday to win the Region 1-6A championship.

Starkville (7-3, 4-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.