November 7, 2020

Four injured in wreck on Fonsylvania Road

By John Surratt

Published 7:22 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020

Four people were injured in a one-car wreck in the 1000 block of Fonsylvania Road early Saturday.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, the wreck occurred at 1:30 a.m. A 1994 GMC pickup was eastbound on Fonsylvania when the driver lost control, left the road and struck several trees.

Teddy Jo Flowers 27, the driver; and passengers Charles Fowler 28, Jason Stevens, 27, all of Vicksburg, and Elizabeth “Kattie” Blackmon, 27, of Clinton were taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Information on their conditions was unavailable.

