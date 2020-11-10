Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg will once again be a winter wonderland as Christmas in the Park will return once again. This time with a few changes in a year so defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicksburg Main Street announced Tuesday that Christmas in the Park, which debuted last holiday season, will make its return with a tree lighting and celebration on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, crews with the city of Vicksburg and employees from Vicksburg Main Street began placing decorations, including the 16-foot Christmas tree that will be lit by Mayor George Flaggs on Nov. 27, in Washington Street Park.

The park will play host to a light show each evening through Dec. 31, bringing more attention to downtown Vicksburg and area merchants.

“Downtown Vicksburg is ushering in the holiday season with lots of good cheer,” the organization said announcing the event. “Local merchants are stocking up for the holiday shopping season and can accommodate social distancing in stores and offer curbside pickup. They will have special sales, holiday hours, festive window displays and unique gifts for all to enjoy.”

Last year, hundreds turned out throughout the holiday season to enjoy the park and its decorations, including a merry-go-round. This year though, due to the ongoing pandemic, the ride and some of the offerings had to be canceled or scaled back.

The Nov. 27 event, which will include the tree lighting, along with music, is just the first event. Small Business Saturday will follow on Nov. 28, with an annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House on Nov. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. During the open house, Vicksburg Main Street will be giving away poinsettias to customers who spend $25 or more with a downtown business on that day.

