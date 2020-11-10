College football, NFL TV schedule for Nov. 10-16
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Wednesday, Nov. 11
6 p.m. CBSSN – Eastern Michigan at Ball State
7 p.m. ESPN – Toldeo at Western Michigan
7 p.m. ESPNU – Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Thursday, Nov. 12
7 p.m. FS1 – Colorado State at Boise State
Friday, Nov. 13
6 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Minnesota
6 p.m. CBSSN – Florida Atlantic at Florida International
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – East Carolina at Cincinnati
Saturday, Nov. 14
11 a.m. Fox – TCU at West Virginia
11 a.m. ABC – Indiana at Michigan State
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Miami at Virginia Tech
11 a.m. ESPN – Georgia at Missouri
11 a.m. FS1 – Penn State at Nebraska
11 a.m. ESPNU – Coastal Carolina at Troy
11 a.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Kentucky
11 a.m. Big Ten – Illinois at Rutgers
11 a.m. CBSSN – Middle Tennessee at Marshall
1:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State at Utah State
2:30 p.m. Fox – Southern California at Arizona
2:30 p.m. ABC – Notre Dame at Boston College
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Colorado at Stanford
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Ohio State at Maryland
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Southern Miss at Western Kentucky
3 p.m. FS1 – Baylor at Texas Tech
5:30 p.m. FS2 – Nevada vs. New Mexico
6 p.m. Fox – Oregon at Washington State
6 p.m. ESPN – Arkansas at Florida
6 p.m. ESPN2 – SMU at Tulsa
6:30 p.m. ABC – Wisconsin at Michigan
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Purdue
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Temple at Central Florida
9 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at Wyoming
9:30 p.m. FS2 – UNLV at San Jose State
9:30 p.m. Fox – Utah at UCLA
9:30 p.m. ESPN2 – California at Arizona State
10 p.m. FS1 – Oregon State at Washington
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 12
7:15 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Indianapolis at Tennessee
Sunday, Nov. 15
Noon Fox – Tampa Bay at Carolina
3 p.m. CBS – Buffalo at Arizona
3:25 p.m. Fox – San Francisco at New Orleans
7:15 p.m. NBC – Baltimore at New England
Monday, Nov. 16
7 p.m. ESPN – Minnesota at Chicago