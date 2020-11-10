Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Porter’s Chapel Academy and its daycare will be closed for the remainder of the week following news that a student and family connected to the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school, in a message sent to families at around 3 p.m., also announced all after-school activities, practices and games are canceled until further notice.

“We have had a student and family test positive for Covid. In order to be proactive, we are closing the school and the daycare for the remainder of the week following the advice of medical professionals and the state guidelines,” the school said in their notification. “During this time, we will be sanitizing the school.

“At this time, we ask that you be in prayer for those who have tested positive as well as the students and staff of PCA.”

Porter’s Chapel Head of School Chris Williams, in an interview with The Post, did confirm that the school’s basketball teams, which were scheduled to play at Franklin Academy Tuesday night, were kept home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

