Virgie Lee Richardson Ellis
Graveside services for Virgie Lee Richardson Ellis will be Sunday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home from 2 until 6 p.m.
Mrs. Ellis died on Nov. 6, 2020, at her home. She was 87.
