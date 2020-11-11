ANGUILLA — Funeral service for Gregory Crawford Jr., 21, will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Cary. Pastor Travis Gully will be officiating. Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mr. Crawford died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.