Mrs. Essie B. Gary passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, at Merit Health River Region. She was 66.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Johnny Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.