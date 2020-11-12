The debate whether masks work is over

Scrolling through social media feeds in recent days has been no less divisive and combative than the days before the general election. But, every once in a while, in between the “not my president” and “get over it” comments, you come across a gem that provides a much-needed laugh.

In and among those vehemently complaining about ongoing mask mandates within the city of Vicksburg and Warren County — a requirement that local medical officials say work and have helped control the spread of the virus — there was a comment that stood out.

“I wonder if people complained this much when the wearing of clothes was first required.”

And it made us think, when seat belts were first required, was there this much division among the masses? Did one group say “my body, my choice” when states began issuing fines for those who did not wear seat belts? And what about those pesky speed limits?

Medical officials at every level — you know, the people who know what they are talking about — have said the wearing of masks helps minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It works. Why argue against it?

Locally, public officials have made tough decisions in requiring masks be worn in public buildings and in environments where social distancing is not possible. This does not mean you have to wear one in your car when you are by yourself. This does not mean you have to wear one in the privacy of your own home.

In schools, children are required to wear a mask. At churches, masks are required. When entering a business, a restaurant or any public building, a mask is required.

Masks do work and a report by the Centers of Disease Control this week reinforced their effectiveness. The election is over. Using masks as a political toy is over. They work. Get over it.