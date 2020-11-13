JUCO football roundup: Hinds, Coahoma, Northwest and Northeast score big wins

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College will have to wait and see whether it will play another football game this season. If not, then it at least went out a winner.

BeSean McCray threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Dajon Richard rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Hinds beat Pearl River Community College 34-14 on Thursday.

McCray finished 11-of-21 passing for 142 yards, with a 12-yard TD to Niselbyion Kirk and a 28-yarder to Jakarius Caston. He also had nine rushing attempts for 67 yards, with most of it coming on a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Richard got nearly half of his yards on an 80-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Robert Jackson III added 64 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (3-1), who had 337 rushing yards and 479 total yards as a team.

Pearl River’s defense scored both of its touchdowns. Noah Mitchell and Damien Lynch returned a pair of fumbles 13 and 6 yards for touchdowns. Mitchell also had 15 tackles.

Hinds’ last two games of the 2020 season were supposed to be against East Central and Copiah-Lincoln, but both opponents have canceled the remainder of their seasons because of COVID-19 concerns. It has not yet been determined whether Hinds will play another game.

Pearl River (2-4) concluded its season with Thursday’s loss.

Coahoma 17, Mississippi Delta 13

Keaundre McCullough rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, a 38-yarder with seven minutes left that gave Coahoma Community College the lead for good, and the Tigers beat Mississippi Delta.

Markell Young had an 18-yard touchdown run for Coahoma (3-2) earlier in the game.

Kelvin Smith ran for a touchdown for Mississippi Delta (0-3), and LaDarius Moore caught a touchdown pass from Freddie Byrd in the third quarter.

Northwest Mississippi 41, Holmes 13

Northwest Mississippi piled up 530 yards of total offense, and had three touchdowns of 39 yards or longer in the first half as it crushed Holmes Community College (0-4).

Northwest quarterback Michael Hiers was 16-of-19 passing for 337 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Hiers threw touchdown passes of 39 and 77 yards to D.T. Sheffield, and a 65-yarder to Keyon Fordham as the Rangers jumped out to a 34-7 lead at halftime.

Jevon McDonald rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown for Holmes, and also threw a touchdown pass.

Northeast Mississippi 31, Itawamba 21

Dallas Payne caught two touchdown passes, and Northeast Mississippi (5-1) forced four turnovers in beating Itawamba Community College (1-3).

One of the turnovers was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tony Washington.

Payne finished with six receptions for 62 yards. Cam Coleman caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Coleman also threw a TD pass to Payne.

Northeast won at Itawamba for the first time since 2004.

Loden Bolen threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Qua Davis, and also scored a 5-yard run for Itawamba. Bolen was 20-of-37 passing for 262 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. He rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries.

Jamarcus Quarles also scored on a 2-yard run for the Indians, and finished with 31 yards on 12 carries.