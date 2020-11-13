Letter to the editor: Help prevent more lives being lost to tobacco 

Dear editor,

This month marks the American Cancer Society’s 45th annual Great American Smokeout, a day dedicated to helping people make a plan to quit tobacco. Reducing tobacco use is a critical part of building a healthier, safer future for families in Mississippi — particularly as tobacco remains the number one cause of preventable death in the state and nationwide.

We can help change that with reliable and effective action. That’s why next session our lawmakers need to take effective action to do so by increasing our state’s tobacco tax.

By increasing the cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack, we can prevent an estimated 12,300 young people from smoking, help 22,100 adults quit and save 9,200 individuals from premature, smoking-related death — while generating significant tax revenue and health care savings for Mississippi.

With one of the lowest tobacco taxes in the nation, let today drive proper protections and proven policies for our great state.

Pearl W. Carter

Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network