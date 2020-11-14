Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

As shoppers strolled down Washington Street Saturday, they got an added treat; live music was being provided by Victor Eckler and Cheyenne Coulter.

The musicians were part of Second Saturdays, a monthly program designed to showcase Vicksburg’s walkable historic downtown.

Second Saturdays is led by volunteers and is supported by the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce, the Main Street Program, downtown merchants and the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. It kicked off in June 2019, only to be put on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in October the festival resumed.

“Second Saturdays is always good for us,” Bobbie Marascalco, owner of Peterson’s, said.

Several shoppers found listening to the music a nice way to relax, while others compared it to another river city.

“This is our first time here and we are enjoying it,” Monique Matt said.

Matt was with friends Lindzey Cuidry and Ashley Credeur, all from Louisiana.

“I find this a cleaner version of New Orleans and all the historical stuff and old buildings, it’s just amazing,” Matt said. “I would like to bring my husband here.”

Vicksburg resident Tammy Tapp said, “I think this (Second Saturdays), is a good idea and it is nice to see people out and about.”

“We are pleased,” Second Saturday volunteer Amber Morton said.

Although the crowds were not as large Saturday as they were before the pandemic hit, Morton is optimistic Second Saturdays will continue to grow.

“This is only the second time to hold a Second Saturday after restarting from COVID and you have to stay consistent,” Morton said. “But I think as we get back at it and people know what is going on we will get our crowds back.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page @VicksburgSecondSaturday or contact Vicksburg2ndsaturday@gmail.com.

