A life-long resident of Vicksburg, Frederick Michael Abraham, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 85 after a brief illness at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Family and friends will celebrate his life with a funeral service officiated by Dr. Matt Buckles at First Baptist Vicksburg on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. There will be an hour of public visitation in the church sanctuary from 9 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Freddy was truly a man of faith with a passion for witnessing to all for the Kingdom of God.

He was the first-born of four children to Fried and Evelyn Abraham on Jan. 27, 1935. A Class of 1953 Carr Central High School graduate, Freddy played football and greatly valued his classmates in all the years to follow. He was a 1957 graduate of Millsaps College, where he played on the tennis team and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then attended Ole Miss Law School. In addition, Freddy was a member of the United States Army Reserves.

He began his 55-year career in the insurance industry by opening Freddy Abraham & Associates. Nothing fulfilled him more than helping his clients financially plan for their future. He served as President of the Vicksburg Life Underwriters, was a Million Dollar Roundtable member, inducted into the Order of Excalibur & Hall of Fame with Equitable Life Assurance Company. He was a member of the Vicksburg Lions Club, a member of St. George Orthodox Church, where he was President of the Board of Trustees and taught Sunday School. Freddy was a founding member of River City Rescue Mission with many years of service on the board.

Freddy was ranked No. 1 in Men’s Doubles for 20 years winning state tennis and southern regional titles. He was an active member of the USTA and loved helping teach tennis to young people. He assisted with the Julie Jabour Abraham Memorial Tennis Tournament each year it was held. Never was Jidde prouder than when his three granddaughters competed in the tournament named for their aunt. An active member of the governing board of the Warren County Republican Party, Freddy served as a colonel on staff for Governor John Bell Williams.

He became an active member of First Baptist Church Vicksburg, was a member of the Cecil Knox Men’s Sunday School Class and served as a Spiritual Counselor at FBC Medical-Dental Clinic. Freddy served for twelve years as the State Chairman of Christians United for Israel in Mississippi, which included evangelistic work on crusades with John Hagee Ministries across the U.S. and Costa Rica, Italy, Canada and Israel. He never missed a chance to share his love of the Gospel and help his fellow man better understand the promise of Jesus. His was a life well-lived.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sara Stevenson Abraham of Vicksburg; daughter, Angela Abraham Ladner (Dr. Mark) of Jackson; granddaughters, Amelia Jane, Julianna Elizabeth and Alexandra Sara Ladner; brother, Dr. George Ronald Abraham, of Whiting, N.J.; aunt, Dolores Hike Jabour of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous other Abraham and Jabour family nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fried Michael and Evelyn Jabour Abraham; daughter, Julie Jabour Abraham; sisters, Carolyn Abraham Bjustrom and Linda Abraham Thigpen.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave.

Pallbearers will be Bob Buchanan, Dr. Don Hall, Dr. Jim Hall, Lewis Miller Jr., Johnny Prewitt, Clark Stevenson, Jon Stevenson and Tommy Stevenson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Gene Allen, Hollis Allen, Todd Boolos, Mike Cappaert, Mike Chaney, David Cox, Don Cooper, Doug DeVillenueve, Donny Fuller, Fred Fuller, Lealon Garrison, David Hayden, George Jabour Jr.,Kaleel Jabour, Ned Jabour Jr., Philip Jabour Jr., members of the Cecil Knox Sunday School Class, Dr. Calvin Masterson, Richard Monsour, Rocky Nosser, Randy Oswalt, Kerry Pitts, Steven Stevenson, George Preston Thomas and Travis Vance.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Crosses Across America, Inc. 3300 Indiana Ave Suite C, Vicksburg 39180; Julie Jabour Abraham Memorial Scholarship, The University of Mississippi Office of Financial Aid, P.O. Box 1848 University, MS 38677 or First Baptist Church, 1600 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.

The family wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to Pam Mayfield, Hester Pitts, Carolyn Miller, Mary Grant and Stephanie Davis for their generous support and assistance.