College football, NFL TV schedule for Nov. 17-23

Please note: A number of games are being canceled or postponed on a weekly basis because of COVID-19 issues, and the college football TV schedule is adjusted accordingly. This schedule will be updated as changes are made.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Tuesday, Nov. 17

6 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Kent State

6 p.m. CBSSN – Buffalo at Bowling Green

Wednesday, Nov. 18

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Western Michigan at Central Michigan

6 p.m. ESPN News – Northern Illinois at Ball State

6 p.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Thursday, Nov. 19

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Tulane at Tulsa

8 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Wyoming

Friday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. ESPN – Syracuse at Louisville

6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Minnesota

7 p.m. CBSSN – Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic

8:30 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 21

11 a.m. Fox – Indiana at Ohio State

11 a.m. ABC – Clemson at Florida State

11 a.m. ESPN – Florida at Vanderbilt

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

11 a.m. FS1 – Illinois at Nebraska

11 a.m. ESPNU – Houston at SMU

11 a.m. SEC Network – LSU at Arkansas

11 a.m. Big Ten – Michigan State at Maryland

11 a.m. CBSSN – Georgia Southern at Army

2:30 p.m. ABC – Wisconsin at Northwestern

2:30 p.m. ESPN – Cincinnati at Central Florida

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas at Kansas

2:30 p.m. FS1 – California at Oregon State

2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Iowa at Penn State

2:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Nevada

3 p.m. Fox – Kansas State at Iowa State

3 p.m. SEC Network – Kentucky at Alabama

4:30 p.m. FS2 – UNLV at Colorado State

6 p.m. ESPN – Tennessee at Auburn

6 p.m. CBSSN – San Jose State at Fresno State

6:30 p.m. ABC – Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Georgia

6:30 p.m. SEC Alternate – Missouri at South Carolina

6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m. ESPNU – Navy at South Florida

7 p.m. Fox – Arizona at Washington

9:30 p.m. ESPN – Southern California at Utah

10 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at Stanford

10 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at Hawaii

TBA TBA – UCLA at Oregon

NFL ON TV

Thursday, Nov. 19

7:15 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Arizona at Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 22

Noon Fox – Atlanta at New Orleans

Noon CBS – Tennessee at Baltimore

3:25 p.m. Fox – Green Bay at Indianapolis

7:20 p.m. NBC – Kansas City at Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 23

7 p.m. ESPN – Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay