Ethel Ruth Dulaney
Ethel Ruth Dulaney died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. She was 69.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rohelia M.B. Church Cemetery, Utica, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Frederick Michael Abraham
A life-long resident of Vicksburg, Frederick Michael Abraham, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 12, 2020,... read more