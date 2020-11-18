November 18, 2020

Benard Barnes

By Staff Reports

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Benard Barnes, 78, will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mr. Barnes died on Nov. 10, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

