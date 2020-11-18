ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Benard Barnes, 78, will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mr. Barnes died on Nov. 10, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.