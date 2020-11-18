Ms. Bertha Ann Johnson passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at Merit Health River Region. She was 51.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2:30 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.