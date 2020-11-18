November 18, 2020

Gracie Cooper

By Staff Reports

Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

HOLLY SPRINGS — Graveside services for Gracie Cooper, 78, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery in Mayersville. Pastor Larry Williams will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Cooper died on Nov. 17, 2020, at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland.

