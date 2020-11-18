Funeral services for Jerry Lee Williams will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley M.B. Church with Rev. Kim Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral home. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines observed and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Jerry Lee Williams passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at The Bluffs Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was 69. He was a retired truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He attended St. John Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Selena Smith Williams; brothers, Jim Williams and Frank Williams; and sisters, Bobbie Jean Byrd Virgie Williams and Carolyn Wade.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Williams of Vicksburg; daughter, Tonja Williams of Vicksburg; a grandchild; and brothers, John Williams and Walter Williams of Vicksburg, and Marshall Williams of Austin, Texas.