St. Aloysius basketball player Taylor Chewning scored a team-high 16 points in a 57-26 win over Salem on Tuesday.

St. Al basketball splits at Salem

Taylor Chewning and Marrisa Jabour both had big nights for the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes, as each scored in double figures in a 57-26 victory over Salem.

Chewning finished with 16 points and Jabour scored 15 for St. Al (2-2).

The Flashes also had a pair of double-digit scorers in the boys’ game, but did not get the same result as they lost 59-49 to Salem. Padre Gray finished with 17 points and Carter Magee scored 16 for St. Al (1-3).

St. Al will return to action Friday, when it hosts Cathedral. The junior varsity games begin at 4 p.m., and the varsity at 6.

