November 19, 2020

Trophy Case

By Staff Reports

Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Addie Brooks Herring, 8, took this deer while hunting with her brother, Reece, while hunting in the Rawhide Road area recently.

The Vicksburg Post welcomes its readers to submit their hunting photos. Email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

