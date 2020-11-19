Trophy Case

Addie Brooks Herring, 8, took this deer while hunting with her brother, Reece, while hunting in the Rawhide Road area recently.

•

The Vicksburg Post welcomes its readers to submit their hunting photos. Email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

