Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

The Vicksburg Convention Center and VenuWorks announced Friday an event aimed at supporting local non-profit organizations.

Proceeds from “Miracle on Swing Street, A Holiday Soiree,” a holiday jazz brunch at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Sunday, Dec. 13, will support the programs of Beyond Walls Ministry and the River City Rescue Mission.

“With all that is going on in the world, we all ‘Need a little Christmas,'” Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Annette Kirklin said. “We also know that there is an important need in the community for the children that their happiness is hard to find. We want to help put a smile back in their memory.”

Tickets for the event, which will feature The Fabulous Equinox All-Stars, will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Due to social distancing protocol, space is limited. Tickets for the brunch are $150 for a table of six, or $30 a person.

Each brunch ticket holder is asked to donate an unwrapped toy or gift (age range from infant to 18 years of age) or make a special monetary donation to Beyond Walls Ministry or the River City Rescue Mission.

The event will include a classic brunch and music from The Fabulous Equinox All-Stars, a jazz orchestra, performing some swinging holiday jingles.

Donations will be given to children of incarcerated parents and needy children from Warren County.

Tickets can be purchased at the VCC Box office or ticketmaster.com. For more information, call 601-630-2929.

For those who would like to donate to these organizations prior to the event, the VCC will be collecting new unwrapped toys and gifts, and monetary donations for Beyond Walls Ministry and the River City Rescue Mission during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Kirklin credit the support of organizations and individuals coming together quickly to bring this event together. She specifically mentioned the support of Cannon Motors of Mississippi, The Rotary Club of Vicksburg, The City of Vicksburg, Constable Troy Kimble and the Ford Insurance Agency.

“The River City Rescue Mission believes in the inherent worth of every homeless man, woman, and child. They believe a nonprofit is as strong as the community that holds it up. Together, we can do more than we can do alone. They believe that if we bring our abilities and passions together, we can make a real change,” Kirklin said. “Their programs provide the rehabilitation and discipleship that allow them to achieve their mission, leading to positive, lasting change- and creating better lives for those they serve, their families and the community as a whole.”

Kirklin said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the convention center staff updated and enhanced many of the center’s cleaning and safety protocols to “help ensure the safety and security of everyone who walks through our doors.”

Seating for the event has been configured to allow for social distancing and those attending the event will be required to wear masks and that temperatures will be checked as individuals enter the building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

