November 20, 2020

Warren Central falls to Clinton in playoffs

By Staff Reports

Published 9:16 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

CLINTON — Warren County’s football season has come to an end with a heartbreaking 18-14 loss to Clinton in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

The Vikings held a 14-6 lead at halftime but were unable to keep the Arrows down as Clinton advances to the North State championship next week.

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter and photographer at the game and will have in-depth coverage of the game later.

