Mr. Henry “Tee” Ringo III passed on Nov. 20, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.