The FASA Legends 05 fast-pitch softball team finished its fall season in perfect fashion, winning the Best of Fall Classic Nov. 7 at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi. The Vicksburg-based 16-U team went 3-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 26-7, to win the championship. Pictured are, front row from left, Jenn Smith, Mary Evelyn Hossley, Jill Smith and Sarah Cameron Fancher. Back row, from left, are coach Nathan Karel, Makayla Jackson, Kayleigh Karel, Abby Morgan, Ginny Claire Hargrave, Taylor Herrington and coach Stan Morgan. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

Adult basketball
Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will begin on Nov. 18 and continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

Reindeer Run 5K
The second annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race is a benefit for Paws Rescue.

The registration fee is $30 before Dec. 2, or $35 after that date. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/35566/reindeer-run-5k. Packet pickup is at LD’s Restaurant on dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. For more information, email Cynthia Freeny at cmfreeny@gmail.com

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

