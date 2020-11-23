November 23, 2020

Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones, a former Warren Central star, runs with the football after making a reception Saturday against UTSA. (Joe Harper/Southern Miss Athletics)

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college and NFL players

By Staff Reports

Published 10:55 am Monday, November 23, 2020

A recap of performances by college football and NFL players from the Vicksburg area:

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had 11 total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one-half sack, in a 30-24, double-overtime loss to Tulsa.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught two passes for 26 yards in a 23-20 loss to UTSA.

• Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (Vicksburg High) started and had four solo tackles in a 30-24 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

• Indianapolis Colts wide receiver DeMichael Harris (St. Aloysius) caught one pass for one yard, and had two rushing attempts for 19 yards, in a 34-31 overtime win against the Green Bay Packers.

