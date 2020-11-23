Ole Miss cancels first four basketball games because of COVID

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ men’s basketball team will wait a couple of extra weeks to start its season.

Ole Miss announced Monday that it has canceled its first four games of the season because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.

Ole Miss was scheduled to host the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic Nov. 25-27, and canceled three games associated with that. Another game against Memphis on Dec. 5 was also canceled.

The Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic was a four-team, round robin tournament that included Jackson State, Central Arkansas and Arkansas State.

The Rebels’ activities have been suspended until Dec. 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.

On Nov. 17, head coach Kermit Davis announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any updates about his condition.

Ole Miss is now scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Dec. 12, at home against UNC Wilmington in The Pavilion in Oxford.

Jackson State will open its season Dec. 2 at North Alabama.