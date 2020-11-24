Mrs. Alma Ruth Boyd passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, at Merit Health River Region. She was 85.

Due to COVID-19 recommendations, a private homegoing service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Public visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.