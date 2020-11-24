Vicksburg Main Street plans other events to fill void left by Christmas parade

Vicksburg Main Street announced Wednesday the annual downtown Christmas parade, which had been reimagined as a reverse parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will not be held at all this year.

Instead, the downtown organization increased the number of holiday events that will allow residents and guests to better social distance.

“This is an unusual year and we certainly want everyone to have a safe holiday,” Christi Kilroy, president of the Vicksburg Main Street Board of Directors, said. “These well-thought-out changes were made to protect the people who visit downtown. The board and staff have done everything they can to keep the downtown experience festive and fun for the holidays.”

The long list of holiday events begins Friday, with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at Washington Street Park. The event, which will have live music and a visit from Santa Claus, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday also marks the beginning of Christmas in the Park, which features Christmas lights and decorations within the park.

Below is a list of other events planned:

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Small Business Saturday, all day

Sunday, Nov. 29 — Old Fashion Holiday Open House – Shoppers who spend $25 or more will receive a poinsettia from the Vicksburg Main Street Program, Santa will be strolling Washington Street and available for pictures, 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Reindeer Run at Catfish Row, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Levee Street Marketplace Christmas Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Kids in the Kitchen at Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, 3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Vicksburg Convention Center’s Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Bella LA Vita Photography Toys for Tots Drive, 1514 Cherry St., Suite A, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Vicksburg Second Saturday — Live Music and entertainment, shopping and dining, 2 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13 — Vicksburg Convention Center’s Holiday Jazz Brunch “Miracle on Swing Street,” 12:30 p.m.

For more information on these events, contact Vicksburg Main Street at 601-634-4527.