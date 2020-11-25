Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

The investigation is continuing into an early Wednesday morning shooting near a local restaurant.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the Waffle House location on North Frontage Road.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department said that an unknown customer was harassing a female employee at Waffle House who had called her boyfriend to pick her up.

While the employee and her boyfriend were leaving, shots were fired at their 1995 GMC Sierra. The truck was struck twice in the tailgate and bumper. No one was injured.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr., who in the past has closed businesses that were the scenes of shooting incidents, did not order the Waffle House location closed Wednesday upon the advice of Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore.

