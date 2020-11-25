Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

TALLULAH — A two-vehicle accident early Wednesday claimed the life of a Tallulah woman, Troopers with the Louisiana State Police announced.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Troopers with Troop F began investigating the fatal accident on U.S. Hwy. 80 near Bear Lake Road. The accident claimed the life of Yvonne Gardner, 55, of Tallulah.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Gardner, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 80, when her vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound travel lanes and struck the front of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Gardner, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Jeep, who was also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Jeep, who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.