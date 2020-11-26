City sign defaced with profane message
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said city crews are going to cover a city sign that was vandalized sometime late Wednesday.
The city sign, near Mission 66 and Sky Farm, was defaced with a profane message. Flaggs said he was first notified of the vandalism by city residents asking the city to remove or block the message.
You Might Like
American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision
A second riverboat cruise line has leased waterfront property from the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Wednesday approved... read more