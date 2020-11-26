November 26, 2020

  • 57°
A city sign, near Mission 66 and Sky Farm Road, was vandalized late Wednesday. (Submitted photo)

City sign defaced with profane message

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:08 am Thursday, November 26, 2020

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said city crews are going to cover a city sign that was vandalized sometime late Wednesday.

The city sign, near Mission 66 and Sky Farm, was defaced with a profane message. Flaggs said he was first notified of the vandalism by city residents asking the city to remove or block the message.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you find the daily reporting of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and Warren County valuable?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles