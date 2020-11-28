Man facing multiple charges following chase

An Illinois man faces multiple charges after his arrest Saturday night following a chase involving Vicksburg police and other law enforcement agencies.

Bonjara O’Quin of Chicago, Ill., faces charges of domestic violence and felony eluding from the chase that began in Vicksburg and ended with a fiery wreck in Claiborne County.

According to Vicksburg police, officers responding to a 5:13 p.m. call about a domestic violence incident at the Circle K Convenience Store, 4749 U.S. 61 South, confronted O’Quin, who fled south on U.S. 61 in a rented 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and the chase entered Claiborne County where the Nissan wrecked and burst into flames as O’Quin attempted to turn off of the highway onto a side road.

O’Quin suffered minor injuries in the wreck. He was treated and released from Merit Health River Region and taken into custody by Vicksburg police. Information about his bond was unavailable.

The case remains under investigation.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and deputies of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase and apprehension of O’Quin.

