Trophy Case: Owen Flowers

Owen Flowers, 8, shot this 8-point buck while hunting with his father in Hermanville on Nov. 22. The deer weighed 200 pounds and the rack measured 19.5 inches wide. Owen is a third grade student at Bowmar Elementary School, and the son of Rush and Dawn Flowers of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any other interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.