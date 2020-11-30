Portion of Cherry Street to be closed Tuesday as power pole repairs are made
By Anna Kate Doiron/The Vicksburg Post
A busy stretch of Cherry Street will be closed beginning early Tuesday.
The city of Vicksburg announced Monday afternoon that Cherry Street — between East Avenue and Chambers Street — will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. to allow crews with Entergy to replace a damaged power pole.
“Expect the repairs to take most of the day,” the city said on an alert shared on social media. “Please be prepared to take another route.”
