College football, NFL TV schedule for Dec. 2-8

Note: Because of COVID-19 issues, a number of games this season are being postponed or canceled each week and the TV schedule is adjusted accordingly. This schedule will be updated as necessary.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Thursday, Dec. 3

5 p.m. CBSSN – Louisiana Tech at North Texas

8:30 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at Utah State

Friday, Dec. 4

7:30 p.m. ESPN – Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State

8:30 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at UNLV

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. ABC – Ohio State at Michigan State

11 a.m. Fox – Texas at Kansas State

11 a.m. ESPN – Texas A&M at Auburn

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at TCU

11 a.m. FS1 – Penn State at Rutgers

11 a.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Missori

11 a.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Purdue

11 a.m. FS1 – Kansas at Texas Tech

11 a.m. CBSSN – Kent State at Miami (Ohio)

1 p.m. ESPNU – Liberty at Coastal Carolina

1:30 p.m. NBC – Syracuse at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. CBS – Florida at Tennessee

2:30 p.m. ABC – Indiana at Wisconsin

2:30 p.m. ESPN – West Virginia at Iowa State

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Tulsa at Navy

2:20 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Illinois

2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Illinois

2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Buffalo at Ohio

3 p.m. Fox – Stanford at Washington

3 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Georgia

4:30 p.m. ESPNU – Ball State at Central Michigan

6 p.m. ESPN – Oregon at California

6 p.m. FS1 – Colorado at Arizona

6 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at San Diego State

6:30 p.m. ABC – Clemson at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Kentucky

7 p.m. CBS – Alabama at LSU

7 p.m. Fox – Baylor at Oklahoma

8 p.m. ESPNU – Houston at SMU

9:30 p.m. ESPN – Oregon State at Utah

9:30 p.m. FS1 – UCLA at Arizona State

9:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State at Nevada

9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Sunday, Dec. 6

6:30 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at Southern California

NFL ON TV

Wednesday, Dec. 2

2:40 p.m. NBC – Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Sunday, Dec. 6

Noon Fox – New Orleans at Atlanta

Noon CBS – Cleveland at Tennessee

3:25 p.m. CBS – Philadelphia at Green Bay

7:15 p.m. NBC – Denver at Kansas City

Monday, Dec. 7

4 p.m. Fox – Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m. ABC/ESPN – Buffalo at San Francisco

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:05 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Dallas at Baltimore