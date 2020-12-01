PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Elizabeth Lynn Beggs Cronia, 68, wife of Forrest Cronia Sr., passed away peacefully with her husband at her side November 24, 2020, in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Cronia was the baby of 11 siblings and was born in Tifton, Ga. on Oct. 21, 1952, a daughter of the late Fred Beggs and Ethelene “Billie” Willis Beggs. She grew up in Tifton and graduated from Tifton High School. She also graduated from Gainesville Jr. College, where she was on the drill team and Brenau College with a degree in social work.

Elizabeth met Forrest in Gainesville, Ga. and they were married for 48 years. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville. She later taught children’s church and Sunday School at Ebenezer Church in Florence, S.C.

Elizabeth was active as a leader in Cub Scouts and Brownies, and Girl Scouts and baseball, basketball, softball, soccer and was a team mom for West Florence football team.

Mrs. Cronia was employed by the S.C. Alcohol and Drug Safety Action Program (SC ADSAP) and also worked for Keystone Substance Abuse Program and Bruce Hall Hospital in Florence.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cronia was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Forrest Eugene Cronia Sr. of Pawleys Island; a son, Forrest Eugene Cronia Jr. and fiancée Emily Rodgers Richardson of Murrrells Inlet; two daughters, Monica Lynn Cronia Hancock (Timothy) of Statesville, N.C. and Candice Elizabeth Cronia of Charleston; three grandchildren, Bailey, Lawrence and Amy Hancock; two brothers, Michael Beggs (Lola) of Stephens County, Ga. and Robert Beggs (Pam) of Tifton County, Ga.; a sister, Irma Ree Brown (Jim Brown deceased) of Ball Ground, Ga.

Memorial services will be held in the spring at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to The Emily Smith Foundation, 458 Shore Rush Dr. Pawleys Island, S.C. 29585, www.theemilysmithfoundation.org, Venmo: @EmilysHouse, or The Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.