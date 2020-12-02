COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

This isn’t the Thanksgiving surge state health experts were expecting. It’s simply too soon. But Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed new cases of COVID-19 in the state have spiked to new records.

Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed the state had set a new one-day record for new cases with 2,457 new cases confirmed. Warren County had 28 new cases, the biggest one-day total since 30 were reported on Oct. 16.

“These numbers give me great concern,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “We have to find a way to minimize the spread of this virus and reduce the risk of any more of our residents dying from this virus.”

The new cases only compound a problem for Mississippi. The state’s health industry is under significant stress, with virus-related hospitalizations reaching their highest levels since the months-long pandemic began in March.

Overall, the state has now reported 156,868 cases and 3,851 virus-related deaths since March. As for Warren County, health officials have now confirmed 1,830 cases and 58 deaths.

Flaggs said if the numbers continue to stay at such high levels in Vicksburg and Warren County, he would consider enhancing the city’s ongoing COVID-19 orders to require masks to be worn both indoors and outdoors if social distancing is not an option. The city’s current order, which now expires Jan. 4, requires masks be worn by those inside any business or public building.

