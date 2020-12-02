Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Dwight Blue was selected to play in the MAIS Football All-Star Game. Blue, an offensive and defensive lineman, had 41 tackles and one sack this season.

Blue will play in the MAIS Class 1A-2A-3A all-star game Friday at 2 p.m. at Jackson Prep in Flowood. The Class 4A-5A-6A all-star game will follow at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and will be sold at the gate.