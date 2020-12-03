December 3, 2020

Possible COVID-19 exposure forces public library to close

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:38 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

The Vicksburg-Warren County Public Library is closed due to what the library staff called “possible COVID-19 exposure.”

The library, on its Facebook page Wednesday, announced the facility would be closed through at least Dec. 10.

“There will not be a dropbox available during this time. No late fees will be charged for any of our materials during this quarantine period,” the library said. “We hope all of our patrons remain healthy and apologize for any inconvenience.”

The staff did remind the public that the library’s online resources are still available even during the library’s closure.

For more on the library’s services — including their online options — visit warren.lib.ms.us.

