Trophy Case: Laken Trim
FIRST BUCK: Laken Trim, 7, harvested his first buck while hunting with his grandfather, Mark Hinson on Nov. 28.
The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any other interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.
