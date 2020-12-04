St. Al soccer tops ACCS
Cooper Madison scored four goals, and St. Aloysius’ defense posted a second-half shutout to beat Adams County Christian School 4-3 on Thursday.
Madison scored three goals on his own, and was credited with a fourth on an own goal that deflected off an ACCS player.
St. Al’s junior varsity team also beat ACCS, 1-0 on a goal by James Powell.
