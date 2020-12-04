December 4, 2020

St. Al soccer tops ACCS

By Staff Reports

Published 6:51 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Cooper Madison scored four goals, and St. Aloysius’ defense posted a second-half shutout to beat Adams County Christian School 4-3 on Thursday.

Madison scored three goals on his own, and was credited with a fourth on an own goal that deflected off an ACCS player.

St. Al’s junior varsity team also beat ACCS, 1-0 on a goal by James Powell.

