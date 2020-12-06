WC baseball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s varsity baseball team will be held Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 8, at 5 p.m. each day at Viking Field. Tryouts are for students currently in grades 8-12. All players must have a current physical and their own baseball glove.

For more information contact coach Randy Broome at 601-638-3372 or randyb@vwsd.org

JV basketball report

Discovery Christian 32, St. Aloysius 21 – Ashelton Gray scored nine points and Carson Smith added five, but St. Aloysius came up a bit short against Discovery Christian in a junior high game Thursday. Brennan Phallack scored a game-high 11 points for Discovery Christian.

Adult basketball

Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

•

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.