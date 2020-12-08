Barbara Cole Thigpen died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Merit Health-River Region Medical Center. She was 96.

A native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred Cole and Louella Rowland. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She retired from Vicksburg Hospital. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Pooler Thigpen and Bernard McCormick.

She is survived by her son, David Hintson of Vicksburg; her daughter, Bobbie Rogers of Vicksburg; a sister, Pat Wilson of Long Beach; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her two best friends, Leigh Conerly and Sarah Bourroughs.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.