Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County
Public records for the period between Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.
Warranty Deeds
• Charlene A. (Abraham) Davis, Charles H. Abraham Jr., David Thomas Abraham, Suzanne A. (Abraham) Hull, Margaret A Collins and Maggie Lucille Abraham to SM Food and Gas LLC, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 17, Floyd & Evans Subdivision.
• John Tyler Cranfield and Leigh Ann Cranfield to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, Lot 36, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.
• American Relocation Solutions LLC to Benjamin Dewayne Breazeale Lot 36, Lake Park No. 6 Extension.
• Joseph Johnston and Lynn Johnston to Eula Ayankoya, Lot 21, Lake Park Estates No. 6.
• Angela C. Gallagher to Christopher Barnard and Shannon Barnard, Lot 30, Choctaw Boundary.
• Alvin Dale Geter to Deborah Pauline Goodwin and David Larry Bourgeois, Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 40, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
• D.L. Tadlock LLC to Allison Brewer, Lots 39 & 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.
• Willie H. Brown and Cynthia Brown to David Brewer Inc. Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.
• Mary Eileen Winn to Bobby Joe Brown, Part of Northeast ¼ and Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 15, Range 3 East.
• Robert A. Conrad, Carla J. Conrad, and Glenn Franklin Conrad to Matthew Kyle Mattson. Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
• Stephen M. Guz and Maricris M. Guz to Harry Crockett Jr., Lots 40 and 41, Oak Park No. 1.
• Steven Kyle Harmon and Tammie Shiers Harmon to Patrick L. Daughtry and Janie G. Daughtry. Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
• John F. Piazza Jr. and Jessica Piazza to Kayla Schroeder and Joseph Lanson Davis, Lot 59, Wildwood No. 1.
• Brandy Martin, Pamela Johnson Martin, and Fredrick Martin Jr. to Jeff M. Deignan, Lot 16-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.
• Hattie Hull, Executrix to Landon Dunham and Nikki Dunham, Lots 1 and 2, Chickasaw Lots.
• Sara C. Grant, Trustee and Ervin E. & Sara Grant Revocable Trust to Benjamin E. Grant, Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
• Riverbend Environmental Services to Greenway Environmental Services, Part of Lots 13 and 14, Magnolia Plantation.
• Mildred M. Herrington to Yolanda Watson, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.
• David V. Williams to Michael R. Kelly, Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
• Richard Cowart Inc. to Tanya Renee Lee, Lot A, Charleston Drive Minor Subdivision.
• Leah Rebekah Robinson and Nontez Matthew Robinson to Tiffany Nicole Rogers and Willie Rogers, Lot 204, Stonegate Subdivision- Part 2.
Deeds of Trust
• Robert H. Amborn to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Lots 1, 13 & 14, and 2 & 3, Railroad Addition.
• Amy N. Anderson, Joe Henry Thomas, and Ronald Williams Sr. to Mississippi Home Corp., Lot 71, Greenbrier Subdivision.
• Eula M. Ayankoya to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 21, Lake Park Estates No. 6.
• William Edward Johnston Jr. and Penelope Adams Johnston to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 15, Littlewood Subdivision.
• Yolanda Watson to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.
• Douglas O. Hearn to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
• Kenneth Forbes Grogan IV and Jill Tinnin Grogan to BankPlus, Lot 44, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.
• Stacey Roshell Banks to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 2, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part F.
• Steven Ray Barber and Gayle B. Barber to Trustmark National Bank. Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
• Christopher Barnard and Shannon Barnard to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
• Benjamin Dewayne Breazeale to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 36, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.
• Bobby Joe Brown to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ and Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
• Joel Brown and Sandra Brown to Delmar Financial Co., Lots 71 and 76, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.
• Jacqueline Kellye Carlisle to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lots 15, Part of Lots 16 and 17, Parkside Land Co.
• Nicole Denise Carson and Darryl J. Carson to Trustmark National Bank, Parcel 1 of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
• Jennie M. Chambers-Jones to Origin Bank, Lot 125, Openwood Plantation No. 3.
• Dorothy Hollins to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Lot 19, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 1.
• Harry Crockett Jr. to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Lots 40 and 41, Oak Park No. 1.
• Adrian Davis and Shonda Davis to United Wholesale Mortgage, Lot 33, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.
• Kayla D. Schroeder and Joseph Lanson Davis to Fidelity Bank, Lot 59, Wildwood No. 1.
• Jeff M. Deignan to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 16-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.
• David R. Dyer and Mary Ann Eller Dyer to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 36, Baum Subdivision.
• Ashley V. Green to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Lot L-2, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.
• William Owens to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
• William Owens to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
• SM Food and Gas LLC to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Lots 16 and 17, Floyd & Evans Subdivision
• Glenn Haden to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc., Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
• Kyle Haden and Morgan Smith Haden to The First, A National Banking Assoc., Lot 67, Lake Forest No. 1.
• Marshall Harris Jr. and Bernice B. Harris to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
• Kathy R. Hughes and Roderick P. Hughes to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 25 of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
• Judy S. Porter and Thomas E. Johnson to Riverhills Bank, Lots 5, 6, and 7 of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
• Ranya Renee Lee to Trustmark National Bank, Lot A, Charleston Drive Minor Subdivision.
• Thomas Lott and Catherine Lott to Quicken Loans LLC, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
• Matthew Kyle Mattson to Riverhills Bank, Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
• MK Outpost II LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lots 56 and 41, M.C. Folkes Survey.
• Anthony Stevens and Jetta G. Stevens to Quicken Loans LLC, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
• Tiffany Nicole Rogers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 204, Stonegate Subdivision Part 2.
Marriage Licenses
• Troylan Karldezi White, 41, Vicksburg, to Chandra Dtriss Buchanan, 39, Vicksburg.
• Deterrilous D. Swiney, 32, Monroe, La., to Neomia T. Taylor, 34, Monroe, La.
• Joshua Noel King, 28, Jackson, to Rhonda Denise Davisson, 20, Jackson.
• Marlow Leanthony Britton, 32, Vicksburg, to Alicia Dania Flaggs, 32, Vicksburg.
• James Dustin Ashley, 35, Vicksburg, to Tess Aurea Barber, 31, Vicksburg.
• Gabriel Austin Fletcher, 22, West Monroe, La. to Kandice Anne Bernard, 24, West Monroe, La.
• Armand Eric Solis, 53, Vicksburg, to Nicole Arlene Small, 36, Vicksburg.
